Miley Cyrus Walks the Runway for Marc Jacobs. Plus, Fe Noel and Sukeina Close Out New York Fashion Week

Every year, New York Fashion Week ends with the same bell tolling: the Marc Jacobs show at the Park Avenue Armory. This year, while Nicki Minaj attracted the flashbulbs as a guest, even more buzz attended the presence on the runway of Miley Cyrus, making her debut as a Jacobs model (she’s modeled for Jeremy Scott before).

Karlie Kloss, and Gigi and Bella Hadid also walked the runway, but Cyrus’ presence provoked the most comment—as well as the surreal sight of the models who danced around the attendees. Jacobs said the collection was inspired by a “fading picture of a disappearing New York.”

In other shows:

Fe Noel

Felisha Noel opened her first boutique nine years ago, when she was 19; on the final day of fashion week, she held her first runway show. If the Brooklyn-born designer, who has dressed Beyoncé and Michelle Obama, had any beginner’s nerves, you couldn’t tell. Her collection, which featured gauzy, free, and often sheer designs, moved like a dream on models (even if three fell on the runway; they all got back up smiling).

The models were clearly feeling themselves in the romantically patterned looks, which look easy to live in. You can tell Noel understands how women want to dress, and that simplicity does not have to mean boring. A plaid printed section was especially adorable, with mint and chestnut checks on coordinated tops and pants. Alaina Demopoulos

Sukeina

The NYFW show for Sukeina, Omar Salam’s fashion line, showed why the Senegalese-born designer is one of Naomi Campbell’s favorites. It featured luxuriant and playful creations using (many) feathers and inventive structuring. Models adorned with emerald two-pieces and plunging necklines walked the runway, with special guests including singer Amara La Negra and Endeavor CMO Bozoma Saint John. One look in particular stole the show—and you knew it by the audible hollers that rang out as phones shot into the air: a white dress with nude mesh and feathers, perfectly animated by a model’s powerful walk. Nicole Phillip