Miley ‘Happiest She’s Ever Been’

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at New York Daily News
No achy breaky heart for her. After a scandalous summer of twerking, twitter fights, and a public break up with ex- fiancé Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus is doing just fine. "I'm the happiest I've ever been in my whole life," she said on the Today show. And her daddy agreed, telling Entertainment Tonight that he noticed Miley got that spring in her step after the split. "Somewhere along the stress and strain of different things I didn't see her smiling as often for a little while," Billy Ray said. "All of a sudden she's like the sun, and when she smiles it's light." Aw, dads.