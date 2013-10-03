Miley Invites Sinéad to Meet Up

CHEAT SHEET
The strange relationship between feisty Irish singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor and twerk-extraordinare Miley Cyrus continues. After writing an open-letter to the young star telling her not to get naked just for the record execs, Cyrus took to Twitter to say she didn't have time to respond, but "if youd like to meet up and talk lemme know in your next letter. :)" O'Connor had posted on her website: “The music industry doesn’t give a shit about you, or any of us. They will prostitute you for all you are worth, and cleverly make you think it’s what you wanted.”