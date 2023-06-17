CHEAT SHEET
    Militants Attack School in Uganda, Killing 37 Students and Abducting 6

    MASS KILLING

    Chris Hippensteel

    Breaking News Intern

    Aftermath of an attack on a school in Uganda

    AFP/Getty Images

    A horrific attack on a secondary school in Uganda by an Islamic State-affiliated group has left 37 Ugandan students dead, kicking off a manhunt to locate the perpetrators. A group of five militants assaulted the school, located in the town of Mpondwe, lighting dormitories on fire and attacking the students inside with machetes, the BBC reported. The militants abducted six of the surviving students and fled across the border to the Democratic Republic of Congo, while eight more were left behind in critical condition. Authorities in the region have attributed the mass killing to the Allied Democratic Forces, an Islamist group based in the DRC. The Ugandan army is pursuing the fleeing militants using helicopters, hoping to bring home the six abductees.

    Read it at BBC