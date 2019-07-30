CHEAT SHEET
‘SUPERIOR PERFORMANCE’
Military Attorneys Who Prosecuted Eddie Gallagher Got Achievement Awards Despite Case Falling Apart
Four military attorneys who prosecuted Special Warfare Operator Chief Edward “Eddie” Gallagher reportedly received Navy Achievement Medals despite the fact that they were sanctioned by the Navy judge in the case and Gallagher was found not guilty on the most serious charge. According to the Navy Times, lieutenants George O. Hageman, Brian P. John and Scott I. McDonald and another female officer received the awards eight days after Gallagher was found not guilty of killing a teenage ISIS prisoner. He was found guilty only of posing with the dead body of a detainee. McDonald and John were specifically praised for their “superior performance.”However, the team faced accusations of violating Gallagher’s constitutional protections, attempting to prevent pro-Gallagher witnesses from testifying, and leaking materials to the media. Navy spokesman Cmdr. Jereal Dorsey confirmed that the awards were given to the team who “performed above their normal duties.” Gallagher’s civilian defense attorney said he was concerned that the Navy was handing out awards before the court had ruled on Gallagher’s sentence, and called for an investigation into the matter.