Military Death Pay to be Reinstated

The Senate voted to reinstate military death benefits for the families of fallen soldiers, a day after the House passed the measure, and is now on its way to President Obama. Although Congress had passed a law to pay the military during the shutdown, it did not address death payments–usually around $100,000 to cover costs of the funeral and related expenses. A charity, the Fisher House Foundation, offered to cover the payments and be reimbursed after the shutdown ends, but both Republicans and Democrats agreed the government should step in. Twenty-nine members of the military have been killed since the shutdown began. Paying for their funerals is the least we can do.