Military Plane Crash Sets Russian Apartment Building Ablaze

A Russian military jet has crashed into an apartment complex in Yesk, a city in the southwestern region of Russia, according to Reuters. Footage from the crash, which reportedly happened due to engine failure, shows a multi-story apartment building engulfed in flames. Russian state media reported that the jet, a Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber, was on its way back from a “training flight” at a military base. “Emergency services are already working on the spot. All regional fire and rescue garrisons are engaged in extinguishing the fire,” the governor of the Krasnodar Krai region said in a Telegram statement. An investigation into the incident has been launched, according to Reuters, and casualty figures have not yet been reported.