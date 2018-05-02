9 Feared Dead After Military Plane Crash in Georgia

CHEAT SHEET
Nine people are feared dead after a Lockheed C-130 Hercules military transport plane crashed near the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, according to the Associated Press. The plane, which reportedly crashed during a training exercise, belonged to the Puerto Rico National Guard, which said nine people were on board. Witnesses said the plane crashed shortly after takeoff, and it appeared the pilot was trying to avoid hitting people on the ground below. “The guy is a hero he barely made it over the tree line looked as if he tried to turn and nose dive straight into the ground right in front of me,” truck driver Robert Best told CNN. “It honestly look like he was trying to avoid hitting us cuz if he did this area is a giant bomb and this whole 5 Mi radius would have blown up.” The crash occurred on Georgia State Route 21 and Gulfstream Road, according to the Savannah firefighters’ Twitter account.