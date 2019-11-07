‘VERY SATISFIED’
Military Veteran’s Penis and Scrotum Transplant Is a Success
A military veteran who was injured by a bomb blast in Afghanistan is “feeling whole” again after receiving a successful penis and scrotum transplant at Johns Hopkins Hospital. The anonymous man, who lost both of his legs in the blast, went under the knife for 14 hours in April 2018, and now has “near-normal erections and the ability to achieve orgasm” once again, doctors wrote in a letter to the editor of the New England Journal of Medicine. Thanks to the milestone surgery, the soldier can now urinate “while standing, without straining, frequency, or urgency, with the urine discharged in a strong stream,” they said. “The patient has returned to school full time and continues to live independently using leg prostheses,” the letter states. “He reports an improved self-image and ‘feeling whole’ again and states that he is very satisfied with the transplant and the implications it carries for his future.”