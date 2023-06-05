Military Whistleblower Comes Forward to Allege U.S. Has Alien Craft: Report
I WANT TO BELIEVE
A whistleblower on the U.S. government’s “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena” task force is coming forward to allege that federal agencies have secretly recovered and studied extraterrestrial craft—a claim that NASA and other departments deny strenuously. Dave Grusch, an Air Force veteran and former member of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, is identifying himself publicly for the first time Monday after the story was first reported by The Debrief. Following the piece, he’s made bombshell claims during an interview with NewsNation’s Ross Coulthart, set to air Monday night. He claims that a number of high-level intelligence officers approached him with evidence, including oral testimony and physical documentation of a crash-retrieval program that was being hidden from the UAP task force. “These are retrieving non-human origin technical vehicles, call it spacecraft if you will, non-human exotic origin vehicles that have either landed or crashed,” Grusch told NewsNation. He claims to have filed a whistleblower complaint with Congress and the Intelligence Community Inspector General that includes classified “proof”—though he declined to provide any of the evidence to NewsNation.