Militia Gathers at Kentucky State Capitol to Menace Gov. Beshear, Honor Slain Capitol Rioter
SEEN THIS BEFORE
Dozens of armed militiamen gathered at the Kentucky state Capitol Saturday in a menacing echo of Wednesday’s Capitol riot, though they did not attack the building. They sang songs and made speeches against Gov. Andy Beshear, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY). The group stood in silence for a minute and walked around the building to honor Ashli Babbitt, the Air Force veteran and conspiracy theorist who stormed the U.S. Capitol and was shot and killed during the ensuing violence, the Lexington Herald-Leader reports. Beshear responded on Twitter, “Three days after domestic terrorists attacked our U.S. Capitol, there was a militia rally in Frankfort. They brought zip ties. We will not be intimidated. We will not be bullied. America is counting on the real patriots. Those who condemn hate and terror when they see it.”