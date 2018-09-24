Milk Makeup’s New Gel Eyeliner Is Their Best Product Yet
ALL LINED UP
Milk Makeup’s aesthetic from when it first launches has always been minimal and easy, and their new long wear gel eyeliner doesn’t disappoint. The matte formula isn’t drying (thanks to the addition of hyaluronic acid and avocado oil) and because it’s waterproof, it stays on through pretty much anything. I swatched it on the back of my hand and it stayed there until I harshly scrubbed it off in the sink with soap and water. The best part of this little $22 pencil is something that most eyeliner pencils don’t feature: the addition of a smudge tool and sharpener built right in. On the opposite end of the product is a small sponge to make all your ‘90s grunge dreams come true. Pull it out and on the other end of it is a tiny sharpener so you can keep your wings sharp without having to dig through your makeup bag for an additional tool. It’s an all-in-one package that promises to be your go-to for lining your eyes easily.
