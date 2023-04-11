Millie Bobby Brown Is Apparently Engaged to Bon Jovi’s Son

CHEAT SHEET
    Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi arrive at the 75th British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, March 13, 2022.

    Henry Nicholls/Reuters

    It’s official—sort of. Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown all but confirmed on Tuesday that she’s engaged to Jake Bongiovi, the 20-year-old son of Jon Bon Jovi. Brown, 19, posted a black and white picture to her Instagram account of her cuddling up to Jake as she wears what looks like a diamond ring on her left hand. “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” Brown tellingly captioned the post. Jake posted a couple of cozy snaps on his own Insta alongside the caption: “Forever.” Rumors that the pair had become a couple started swirling in June 2021 when they were pictured holding hands in public. They later appeared to confirm their romance with a kiss on the London Eye ferris wheel that November, and they walked the red carpet together at the BAFTAs in March last year.