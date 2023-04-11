Millie Bobby Brown Is Apparently Engaged to Bon Jovi’s Son
WE’LL MAKE IT I SWEAR
It’s official—sort of. Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown all but confirmed on Tuesday that she’s engaged to Jake Bongiovi, the 20-year-old son of Jon Bon Jovi. Brown, 19, posted a black and white picture to her Instagram account of her cuddling up to Jake as she wears what looks like a diamond ring on her left hand. “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” Brown tellingly captioned the post. Jake posted a couple of cozy snaps on his own Insta alongside the caption: “Forever.” Rumors that the pair had become a couple started swirling in June 2021 when they were pictured holding hands in public. They later appeared to confirm their romance with a kiss on the London Eye ferris wheel that November, and they walked the red carpet together at the BAFTAs in March last year.