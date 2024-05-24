Millie Bobby Brown Secretly Marries Jon Bon Jovi’s Son: Report
HITCHED
Millie Bobby Brown quietly married the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi in a small, private ceremony last weekend, sources told The Sun. “Millie and Jake quietly said their vows in America last weekend,” a source told the outlet. “They are planning a bigger ceremony in the US later this year but now they have legally married and done all the paperwork. It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows.” The Stranger Things actress, 20, got engaged to Jake Bongiovi, 22, in April last year after going public with their relationship in 2021. Both of their families have been supportive, and Jon Bon Jovi has publicly defended their decision to get married young. After their engagement was announced in 2023—shortly after Brown’s 19th birthday—Bon Jovi told Andy Cohen on his radio station that Brown was “wonderful” and that he believed she and Jake would “grow together.”