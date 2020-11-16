Six Days, One Million Cases: COVID Outbreak Accelerating Throughout United States
DEEP TROUBLE
More than one million Americans tested positive for the coronavirus in the last six days as the outbreak dramatically accelerated across the nation. Figures from Johns Hopkins University show that a further 133,045 new coronavirus cases were recorded Sunday, marking the 13th consecutive day that new infections topped 100,000. The New York Times reports that, as the virus surges again, thousands of medical practices are shutting down as doctors and nurses seek early retirement or jobs that don’t cause such intense stress. But, amid the despair, there are some glimmers of a post-COVID future—International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said Monday that he’s “very confident” fans will be at next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, though participants and spectators may be required to have the vaccination to attend.