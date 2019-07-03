CHEAT SHEET
Million-Dollar Charlotte Home Explosion Leaves One Dead
One woman died and one man was injured in an explosion that destroyed a home outside of Charlotte, North Carolina, on Tuesday afternoon. The man called 911 after the explosion and said he was trapped inside the house, and he was later flown via helicopter to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, fire officials said. Crews found the woman dead after searching through the rubble of the million-dollar home for nearly seven hours. The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted that more than 80 firefighters responded and that they were using special listening equipment and confined space cameras during their search efforts. At least two other people from a nearby home suffered non-life threatening injuries, and there was significant damage to other homes in the Ballantyne neighborhood. Fire officials are confident that they have found all of the victims involved in the explosion.