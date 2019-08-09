Millionaire Fugitive Pretended to Be Security Agent for Fictional Agency to Evade Capture

Read it at CBS News
The millionaire fugitive who was wanted for allegedly murdering his wife and finally arrested this week pretended to be a secret agent to evade capture, CBS News reports. Peter Chadwick, who had been on the run for over four years up until last Sunday, is accused of strangling his wife to death in 2012. After Chadwick failed to show up in court in 2015 to face charges, he apparently fled to Mexico and attempted to blend into the community of San Andrés Cholula. Mexican federal police recovered several fake IDs from Chadwick, one of which represented him as an analyst with a fictional security force. Police say he lived in a modest apartment next to a country club where he apparently played tennis. Chadwick is currently being held without bail in a Southern California jail.