Millionaire Realtor Brothers Probed by FBI Over Rape Allegations

The FBI is probing allegations of rape and sexual assault by three siblings who are part of one of the most famous families in luxury real estate, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

FBI task force agents on child exploitation and sex trafficking have met in recent weeks with women who say they experienced or witnessed a sexual assault by the three brothers, Oren, Alon, and Tal Alexander, according to the report. The task force, alongside government lawyers, is asking about allegations of sexual assault that go as far back as the brothers’ high school years, with reports spanning two decades.

The Alexander brothers have been accused of sexual assault in civil lawsuits filed this year by multiple women and have denied the claims. A pair of lawsuits filed by two women in March alleged sexual assault by Oren Alexander and his twin, Alon, as far back as 2010 and 2012. Last month, Tal and Alon Alexander were accused in a separate lawsuit of participating in a coordinated sexual assault in 2012 while Oren Alexander watched. Additionally, five separate women told the Journal last month that they were sexually assaulted or raped by Oren Alexander.

The attorney for the two women in the March lawsuits, Evan Torgan of Torgan Cooper + Aaron, told the Journal that more than two dozen women had contacted him in the aftermath of the filings, many of whom were young models who had socialized with the brothers. Some of the women, according to Torgan, did not report their alleged assaults to police earlier because they had attended parties and gone on dates with the brothers.

The three men are the sons of a prominent home developer in Miami and as real estate agents, Tal and Oren Alexander have brokered the sale of some of the country’s most expensive real estate, including a 2019 sale of roughly $240 million New York apartment to hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin, which holds the record as the most expensive home ever sold in the U.S.

Tal and Oren Alexander had a reputation as ambitious real estate agents who “weren’t afraid to throw elbows to secure a deal or land a big client” and were adept at using social media to gain notoriety, the Journal reported. Alon Alexander works at the family’s private security firm, Kent Security, as an executive.