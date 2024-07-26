An actress and comedian filed the fourth sexual assault lawsuit this summer against one-time real estate heavy hitter Oren Alexander on Friday.

Renee Willett’s lawsuit accuses Alexander of trapping her in his apartment nine years ago under the premises of viewing his luxury art collection before sexually assaulting her. Willett said filed her suit after reading the emotional accounts of 10 other women who alleged sexual misconduct claims against the wealthy, powerful, Alexander brothers in The New York Times this week.

Oren Alexander and his older brother, Tal, were once considered the “princes” of the luxury high-rise scene, but a series of lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct and drugging women for the past two decades has their kingdom crashing down.

The brothers used to be the darlings of Douglas Elliman, one of the largest real estate agencies in the country, before starting their own firm, Official, with three other co-founders in 2022. The duo resigned from Official shortly after the initial lawsuits were filed.

Oren’s twin brother, Alon, does not work in real estate but frequently socializes with his brothers and is named in several of the lawsuits.

An FBI task force on child exploitation and sex trafficking announced earlier this month that it is speaking to women who allege they were assaulted by the brothers.

All three brothers deny the allegations and Oren’s attorney, Isabelle Kirshner, told The New York Times that she has no comment on the newest allegation.