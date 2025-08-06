Millionaire Trophy Hunter Gored to Death by Buffalo on Safari

A millionaire big game hunter has been killed by a buffalo he was stalking while on safari in South Africa.

Asher Watkins, 52, of Texas, was struck and gored by the charging Cape buffalo bull on Sunday, killing him instantly, reported Britain’s Metro newspaper.

Watkins, who frequently shared photos of birds and animals he had killed on social media, was following the beast with a professional hunter and an animal tracker when the buffalo attacked him.

Asher Watkins frequently shared phots of animals he tracked and hunted on social media. Facebook/Asher Watkins Outdoors

Hunter Hans Vermaak, a spokesman for Coenraad Vermaak Safaris, the company that organized the expedition, confirmed the tragic incident in a statement.

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts we confirm the tragic death of our client and friend Asher Watkins from the USA,” he said. “This is a devastating incident and our hearts go out to his loved ones. We are doing everything we can to support the family members who are here with us and those back in the United States as they navigate this tragic loss.”

The Coenraad Vermaak Safaris website warns that the Cape buffalo is responsible for multiple deaths and injuries to hunters each year and is regarded as the “most dangerous animal to pursue in Africa, let alone the world.”

Cape buffalo bulls, known for their aggressive and unpredictable behavior, can weigh up to 1,900 pounds and stand at a height of around five feet tall. Even their thick black horns can stretch up to 40 inches.

Watkins’ brother, mother, and stepfather were waiting for him at the safari lodge when the attack occurred, according to Metro.

Watkins, a managing partner at Watkins Ranch Group, also leaves behind a teenage daughter, Savannah, who he had with his ex-wife, Courtney. The pair is reported to still be close and share custody of their child.

A warning on the CV Safari website told of the dangers of hunting Cape buffalo. Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

Courtney also confirmed Watkins’ death in a tribute on social media, according to the Daily Mail.

“It’s a reality that’s still hard to put into words. Our hearts are heavy as we navigate the days ahead, especially for Savannah as she grieves her dad,” she wrote.“We’ve been in a state of shock and heartbreak ever since, trying to process not just the loss, but the complexity that comes with it.”