Millions Celebrate at NYC Pride March
Some 4 million spectators and marchers turned out for the NYC Pride March, marking the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising that sparked the LGBTQ movement, according to Reuters. The 2.5 mile parade route was a virtual sea of rainbows and corporate sponsors, but the joyful event had its detractors. Protesters who reject the commercialism of gay pride, as well as police protection for the parade, held their own march under the Queer Liberation March banner earlier in the day. Meanwhile, cities across the country and world—including Istanbul, where Turkish police used rubber bullets and tear gas against attendees—also held pride marches.