Millions More Will Die of COVID-19 Before It’s Over

If you live in the United States, you could be forgiven for thinking the novel-coronavirus pandemic is almost over. New infections, hospitalizations and deaths are down, way down, thanks to one of the world’s most aggressive vaccination campaigns.

But beyond the borders of the U.S. and a few other wealthy countries, the situation couldn’t be more different. Lots of people are still getting sick and dying—in record numbers in some places—and there’s not nearly enough vaccine to halt the pathogen’s spread.

