Millions of Cicadas Are About to Emerge After 17-Year Slumber
Some communities in the U.S. are about to get yet another surprise from what is shaping up to be a way-too-eventful 2020: Millions of cicadas making their comeback after 17 years underground. Sure, they may not be as menacing as as the giant murder hornets. But the large, winged-insects with giant bulbous eyes will definitely make their presence known with what Virginia Tech describes as their pronounced “cacophonous whining.” “Communities and farms with large numbers of cicadas emerging at once may have a substantial noise issue,” Eric Day, Virginia Cooperative Extension entomologist in Virginia Tech’s Department of Entomology, said in a news release. Up to 1.5 million cicadas per acre are expected to emerge in Southwest Virginia, West Virginia, and parts of North Carolina this summer, according to Virginia Tech.