Milt Larsen, Co-Founder of The Magic Castle in Hollywood, Dies at 92
‘MISS HIM’
Milt Larsen, who co-founded Hollywood’s The Magic Castle amid a successful career as an actor and TV writer, has died at 92, his loved ones have confirmed. Along with his brother and sister-in-law, Larsen founded The Magic Castle in 1963, touting it as a clubhouse for magicians and magic enthusiasts. The exclusive, private club remained just that for decades—later becoming the headquarters for The Academy of Magical Arts. Larsen was also a renowned writer for the game show Truth or Consequences for nearly two decades and was the creator and consultant for the $50 million Caesars Magical Empire at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, among other creative ventures. A statement from the club said Larsen died peacefully in Los Angeles from natural causes. “For decades, he brought magic to so many lives and his legacy will continue to do so,” it said. “We will miss him tremendously.”