Milwaukee Archbishop Bans Retired Priest From Taking Confession Over Abuse Activism

Read it at Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki has banned retired priest James Connell from taking confession after he publicly advocated that clergy be required to report sexual abuse revealed during confession and in confidential settings. Archbishop Listecki notified Connell of his decision Wednesday, while ordering him to stop speaking publicly about his beliefs. Connell has worked with anti-clerical sexual abuse groups for many years and has long advocated for the repeal of clergy-penitent privilege, which prevents Catholic clergy from revealing anything said to them in private, such as during confession.