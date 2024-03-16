Milwaukee Bar Closing Down During RNC to Avoid Trump ‘Sh*tshow’
‘F*CK THAT NOISE’
A local Milwaukee watering hole has announced to its customers that it will remain closed when the Republican National Convention comes to the city this summer, saying it wants to avoid the Trump-inspired “shitshow” that the convention will bring. Ricky Ramirez, the owner of The Mothership, posted a notice this week on the bar’s official Instagram page informing his patrons about the pending closure. “Sup idiots we haven’t lost a lot of followers in a while so here we go… as everything gets amplified with like the RNC shitshow coming to town Imao I would like to formally state that we’re shutting bar down during the week of because fuck that noise,” Ramirez wrote. “I’m not trying to get involved with or actively take money or rent the space out to that tomfoolery.” In an interview with Rolling Stone, Ramirez said that his decision was essentially the bar’s “Bud Light moment” with Republicans, referencing the conservative-led boycott of the beer over its brief ad partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. At the same time, though, Ramirez said he doesn’t really care if Trump supporters are mad at him or the bar. “I think a lot of people that have jumped down our throats are people that have never been to our bar,” he stated.