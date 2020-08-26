Milwaukee Brewers Join Pro-Sports Walkouts Over Jacob Blake Police Shooting

Read it at ESPN
The Milwaukee Brewers joined their city’s NBA team, the Bucks, in walking out of their scheduled game Wednesday evening in protest of the Kenosha police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake.
The Brewers’ scheduled home game against the Cincinnati Reds will not take place, league officials confirmed to ESPN, as both teams agreed to join in not playing games in protest of the Sunday police shooting of Blake, which ignited widespread protests.
“It’s more than sports,” Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader told ESPN of the Bucks’ decision to not play their Wednesday playoff game, starting a wave of pro-sports cancellations. “This is a time where we need to really not stay quiet and [to] empower our voices.”