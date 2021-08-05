Milwaukee Bucks Championship Celebration Led to Nearly 500 COVID-19 Cases, Health Officials Say
Nearly 500 Milwaukee Bucks fans tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a mass gathering downtown to watch the team close out the Phoenix Suns at home. Health officials announced the sudden surge in cases on Thursday, revealing that 491 people who have tested positive for COVID are believed to or confirmed to have attended the celebration in the the city’s Deer District for Game 6 of the NBA Finals. “We anticipated an increase in positive cases due to the delta variant but 155% increase in one week is distressing,” Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kriste Johnson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The state is now in its “extreme transmission” phase as nearly 200 of every 100,000 have tested positive, according to health officials.