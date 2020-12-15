NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo Signs Five-Year, $228 Million Extension to Stay in Milwaukee

Read it at ESPN
The state of Wisconsin breathed a collective sigh of relief on Tuesday, as star Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo announced he would sign a five-year, $228 million contract extension to stay with the team. Antetokounmpo, who was named the NBA’s MVP in both of the last two seasons, was set to become a free agent at the end of the upcoming season. “This is my home, this is my city.. I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years,” Antetokounmpo wrote on Twitter. Antetokounmpo, 26, led Milwaukee to the NBA’s best record in each of the last two seasons, but the Bucks failed to advance out of the second round of the playoffs both years. This off-season, they traded for former All-Star Jrue Holiday, in a hope to get over the hump.