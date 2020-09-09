2 Milwaukee Cops Quit After Punching Homeless Man
INTERNAL PROBE
Two Milwaukee police officers have resigned amid an internal investigation into the assault of a homeless man, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The 45-year-old homeless man reportedly robbed a store and disrupted customers, prompting officers Eric Ratzmann and Eric Fjeld to respond. When they arrived, they tackled him to the ground, handcuffed him, shoved him into the police car’s backseat and punched him. Despite the man’s wishes, the officers dropped him off miles away from where he was arrested. Both officers have histories of misconduct claims; one resulting from a case in which a Navy veteran was killed a year ago. Fjeld applied for duty-disability retirement on the same day that he resigned. Yesterday, another Milwaukee cop quit amid an internal investigation into an off-duty fight that allegedly ended with the death of a man.