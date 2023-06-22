Milwaukee County Supervisor Charged With Election Fraud
FAKE SIGNATURES
A county supervisor in Wisconsin has been charged with a misdemeanor count of falsely certifying candidate signatures for tampering with the spring 2022 election for his supervisory seat, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Supervisory seat candidates must acquire between 200 and 400 signatures to make it on the ballot, but Shawn Rolland allegedly submitted at least four pages of fraudulent signatures to the Milwaukee County Election Commission, according to a complaint. He was first elected to the board in 2020 and was running for re-election in April 2022. Rolland is expected to plead guilty on Friday under a deal that will likely allow him to keep his Milwaukee County Board seat and could either face fines, six months in jail, or both. “I have always told my kids that if they make a mistake, they should apologize, learn from it and don’t make the same mistake again,” Rolland said in a statement. “This is my opportunity to practice what I preach.”