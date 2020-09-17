Milwaukee Kids in Online Schooling Overheard Woman Being Gunned Down in One of the Students’ Homes

Read it at NBC News
A Milwaukee woman was shot five times in the head by her brother while a child in the same house attended a virtual class, according to NBC News. A school official confirmed that the other students were able to hear it all. "Everyone could hear it," Milwaukee Public Schools spokesman Earl Arms said. "It was inside the house." Mario Stokes and his sister reportedly had argued the previous night and after he allegedly gunned his sibling down the next day, Stokes called the police to inform them that “his sister no longer existed,” and that he was responsible. Stokes has since been charged with first-degree homicide and the illegal possession of a gun as a previously convicted felon.