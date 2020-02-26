Multiple Dead in Shooting Near Molson Coors Headquarters in Milwaukee: Reports

Authorities are responding Wednesday to a “critical incident” at the Molson Coors headquarters in Milwaukee that reportedly left multiple people dead.

The Milwaukee Fire Department and Milwaukee police are both responding to an area that encompasses the Molson Coors headquarters, according to a police spokesperson who declined to provide any immediate information about the “active scene.”

Several schools and businesses in the area, including Harley Davidson, were on lockdown on Wednesday afternoon, according to NBC affiliate WTMJ.

“I left work to check on my children. I got an email that their school, Woodlands East, is on lockdown,” Damen Hicks, an assembly worker at Harley Davidson, told The Daily Beast.

WISN-TV reported that a Molson Coors employee received an email about an active shooter near one of the buildings and Molson Coors’ public relations confirmed to the local news station that there was an incident.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that multiple people were killed during the incident, including the shooter.

Multiple law enforcement units were on scene at the beer company’s MillerCoors campus on Wednesday, though police asked citizens to stay clear of the area in a statement on Twitter. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett also arrived at the scene around 3:30 p.m., just an hour before it began to snow, and was coordinating with deputies.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said they have not yet been called to the scene. Molson Coors, which owns the Coors and Miller beer brands, did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment. MillerCoors officially changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Co. in 2019.

This is a developing story.