‘This Is Ridiculous’: Five Men, One Woman Found Shot Dead at Milwaukee Home
‘ABSOLUTELY PREVENTABLE’
Five men and one woman have been found shot dead during a routine welfare check on a home in Milwaukee. Milwaukee Police Department Assistant Chief Paul Formolo told reporters his officers arrived on the scene Sunday afternoon. “Upon their arrival, entry into the residence was made, and five individuals were found deceased,” Formolo said. A sixth body was found at the scene shortly afterward, according to CBS 58. Police said all deaths are being treated as homicides, but no information on the victims or potential suspects has been released. The city’s Office of Violence Prevention Director Arnitta Holliman told reporters late Sunday: “This is ridiculous, I’m sorry I don’t know a better word to say... The community is tired, we are tired of seeing people’s lives snuffed out too soon in preventable situations. This is absolutely preventable.”