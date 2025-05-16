Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Back in February, right in the middle of awards season chaos, I landed one of the most coveted appointments in Los Angeles: a skin treatment with internationally renowned aesthetician and skincare brand founder Mimi Luzon. She had just flown in from Israel for her annual residency at The Peninsula Beverly Hills, where she treats an exclusive lineup of A-list clients, including Sabrina Carpenter, Kaia Gerber, Irina Shayk, Ashley Graham, Helena Christensen, and Joan Smalls. These are the faces that light up red carpets—and Mimi is often the woman behind their glow. She’s known for her signature 24K Gold Facial Treatment, which many celebs use before major events like the Met Gala, Cannes, and fashion week appearances.

After just one treatment, my skin looked better than it had in months. It felt lifted, hydrated, and somehow more alive. But even more impressive? That glow actually lasted. Weeks later, I was still getting compliments on my skin. Naturally, I had to know Mimi’s secret to stretching out the benefits of a professional facial, especially for those of us who can’t schedule one every few weeks.

Mimi’s approach is rooted in science, not hype. Her philosophy? Protect the barrier, hydrate like it’s your job, and stay consistent. “People want instant results, but glowing skin is about respecting the process,” she says. It’s not about a 12-step routine or trendy tools—just strategic skincare tailored to your specific concerns that helps your skin recover and thrive. If you’re fresh from a facial and trying to keep that glow going at home, her no-nonsense advice is trusted by some of the world’s most flawless faces.

Here’s how to keep your skin glowing and camera-ready—straight from the pro behind the world’s most flawless faces.

Don’t Sabotage Your Facial Right After It Ends

According to Luzon, one of the biggest post-facial mistakes is going back to your regular skincare too quickly—or worse, adding in new products to “boost” the effects. “Washing the face too soon can strip away the active ingredients we’ve just applied,” she explains. “And touching your face? That increases the risk of irritation or infection.” The skin is more vulnerable than usual after a professional treatment, so it needs calm, not chaos. She advises against sun exposure without SPF, using potent actives like retinoids or acids, and anything overly fragranced or abrasive. The goal is to soothe and protect, not disrupt.

Mimi’s Must-Haves for Post-Facial Recovery

Post-treatment care should focus on three key pillars: hydration, calming, and barrier repair. Mimi swears by her Face Defence Urban Serum, a fragrance-free, anti-inflammatory formula packed with lipids to help restore the skin’s natural defenses. “Follow it with a rich moisturizer and top everything off with a physical SPF 30 sunscreen,” she says. This simple combo helps maintain the glow by shielding your freshly treated skin from everyday stressors.

The Secret to Long-Lasting Glow

To make your glow last, consistency is everything. Mimi suggests creating a home routine that mirrors the benefits of a professional facial, but without overwhelming your skin. About three days after treatment, it’s safe to reintroduce gentle exfoliation to encourage healthy cell turnover. From there, she recommends layering hydration with a hyaluronic acid-based serum followed by a nourishing cream to keep your complexion dewy and plump. Morning routines should include antioxidant protection to guard against environmental stress—and of course, “never skip sunscreen,” she emphasizes. “This is non-negotiable.”

Glow from the Inside Out

While topical products matter, Mimi is quick to point out that great skin doesn’t stop at the surface. “Hydration, good sleep, and nutrient-dense foods are your skin’s best friend,” she says. The healthier your body is, the more your skin can thrive. She encourages treating your skin like a reflection of your overall wellness—because it is.

The Barrier is Everything

“During a facial, we intentionally stress the skin,” Mimi explains. “We remove dead skin cells and sometimes disrupt the surface lipids, which can temporarily weaken the barrier.” She compares the skin to a brick wall—where cells are the bricks and lipids are the mortar. After a treatment, it’s crucial to reinforce that “mortar” to keep moisture in and irritants out. Without that support, your skin is more likely to react or dull out too quickly.

Ingredients to Love & Leave

In the days following a facial, the right ingredients can help extend your results. Mimi loves barrier-repairing staples like ceramides, fatty acids, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin B complex. Soothing botanicals such as Centella Asiatica and allantoin can help reduce inflammation, while antioxidants like Kakadu oil, vitamin C, and green tea support skin resilience. What should you steer clear of? Retinoids, harsh exfoliants, alcohol-based toners, and anything new or untested. “Now is not the time to experiment,” she says.

A Simple At-Home Routine for That Post-Facial Radiance

Mimi’s ideal post-facial routine is straightforward. In the morning, cleanse gently using a low-pH, non-foaming cleanser, apply a hyaluronic acid serum, follow with a nourishing cream, and always finish with SPF 30 or higher. At night, double cleanse with micellar water and a mild cleanser, then apply a repairing serum and a rich night cream. Eye cream and lip balm can offer extra support, and she always reminds clients to bring their routine down to the neck. Spot treatments should be used sparingly, and only when necessary.

Mimi’s Personal Favorites

From her own product line, Mimi recommends a few hero items that help prolong facial results. Her Urban Serum is the cornerstone for calming and rebuilding the skin barrier. The Fresh Face Clearing Mask is ideal for managing post-extraction redness, while products like Skincore and Glass Skin Glow deliver that red carpet-ready finish. “My goal is to help clients keep glowing after they leave the treatment room,” she says—and her formulas are designed to do exactly that.

Can’t Get a Monthly Facial? Do This One Thing

“If you do nothing else, wear sunscreen every single day,” Mimi emphasizes. It’s the simplest, most powerful thing you can do to preserve your results. Beyond that, find a skincare routine that works for your skin—and stick with it. “It doesn’t have to be complicated,” she says. “But it has to be consistent.”

Bonus Tools to Boost Your Glow

If you’re looking to go the extra mile between treatments, Mimi suggests incorporating a few targeted tools into your at-home routine. She loves microcurrent devices for a lifted, collagen-boosting effect and gua sha stones for lymphatic drainage and contouring. “Just five minutes a day can make a real difference,” she says—especially when paired with the right products and a little discipline.

Shop Mimi Luzon’s Favorites

