Drummer and Vocalist Mimi Parker of Low Dies of Ovarian Cancer at Age 55
RIP
Mimi Parker, co-founder of 1990s the alt-rock group Low, died Sunday after a two-year battle with ovarian cancer. She was 55-years-old. Parker was the drummer and vocalist for Low alongside her husband, Alan Sparhawk, on vocals and guitar. “She passed away last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours,” the band wrote to their Twitter account, managed largely by her husband. “Keep her name close and sacred. Share this moment with someone who needs you. Love is indeed the most important thing.” Low’s slow arrangements and haunting harmonies garnered them an international cult following, with some fans dubbing the experimental genre as “slowcore.” Parker, who began battling the illness in 2020, went public with her diagnosis during a podcast interview at the beginning of the year. Her declining health led to a string of performance cancellations amid the band’s 2022 tour.