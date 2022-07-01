Minecraft YouTuber Pens Heartbreaking Farewell Message Before Dying of Cancer at 23
‘SO LONG NERDS’
Technoblade, a popular Minecraft YouTuber, wrote a heartbreaking farewell message to his 11 million followers before dying from cancer aged 23. In a video posted to his channel Wednesday titled “so long nerds,” the streamer’s father read out a posthumous goodbye statement. “Hello everyone, Technoblade here,” the statement said. “If you’re watching this. I am dead.” It went on to thank fans for their support, adding, “If I had another hundred lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time as those were the happiest years of my life.” After the statement, the video continues with his father emotionally sending his own message of thanks to his son’s legions of followers, saying, “You meant a lot to him.” He added that Technoblade was “done” after writing his final statement, passing away around eight hours later.