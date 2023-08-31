It’s the start of a relaxing weekend. You’re nestled on the couch, either reading a new book, eating dinner, or watching a movie. Then it hits you. "A glass of wine would be perfect right now!" But do you really want to leave the cozy embrace of your sofa to travel to your nearest liquor store? Of course not. You’re going to use the convenience of Minibar Delivery, and have a bottle of exquisite cabernet sauvignon en route in just a few clicks instead.

Minibar Delivery takes the hassle out of buying alcohol. Using either its website or app, you can browse a wide selection of spirits like wine, beer, rum, and vodka available at your local liquor stores and place an order in seconds. Depending on how close your local store is, your order can be at your home within the hour. At the longest, it will be shipped in one to two business days. Not sure what you want this upcoming weekend? Check out these curated picks.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka Tito’s Handmade Vodka is designed to be savored by both connoisseurs and those who enjoy a simple cocktail. Use it as a base in your favorite cocktails, from bloody marys to screwdrivers. Buy At Minibar Delivery $

Veuve Clicquot Rosé Veuve Clicquot Rosé is an elegant, fruit-based champagne, an ideal companion to a charcuterie board or fresh bruschetta. Buy At Minibar Delivery $

Casamigos Blanco With subtle notes of citrus, vanilla, and agave, Casamigos Blanco tequila is a superb selection for complimenting dishes like fish tacos or ceviche. Buy At Minibar Delivery $

Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey Made from the finest corn, rye, and barley malt, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey is an icon in the spirits world. Mix it with cola or drink it straight with your sushi, salmon, or steak dinner. Buy At Minibar Delivery $

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.