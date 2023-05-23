This Gentle Cleanser Fades Dark Spots and Acne Scars
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you have sensitive, dry, or mature skin, you’ve probably been advised (whether formally by a dermatologist or informally by a skincare-obsessed friend) to avoid foaming cleansers as they tend to strip the skin of their natural oils, making them more irritating and drying than oil and cream based face washes. Unfortunately, unless you’re using an emollient cleanser followed by a foaming or gel cleanser as a part of a double-cleanse routine, these gentler formulas don’t always get the job done. If you’re looking for a non-irritating cleanser that actually exfoliates without leaving your face uncomfortably tight, chafed, and inflamed, we’ve found your new favorite formula: Minimo’s turmeric-infused Genesis Foaming Cleanser.
The dark spot-erasing facial cleanser is formulated to gently and gradually lift away hyperpigmentation, acne scars, dark spots, and sun damage without damaging the skin barrier. The face wash is infused with inflation and redness-reducing ingredients, which help to offset potential irritation, making it effective at treating imperfections without drying out your skin in the process. In short, it actually visibly improves your skin, but unlike harsher physical and chemical exfoliants, the results don’t come with unwanted side effects. Whether you’re someone who can’t tolerate retinoids and scrubs or are simply looking for more from your daily cleanser, look no further than Minimo’s Genesis Foaming Cleanser.
Minimo Genesis Facial Cleanser
