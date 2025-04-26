An Australian woman has set a Guinness World Record thanks to her extensive movie merch collection. The New York Post reported that Liesl Benecke has assembled her 1,035-piece collection of Despicable Me Minions over 15 years. “They are in every room and on every spare wall,” she said, adding that the back of her car is filled with Minions, “and when I stop at traffic lights I see people pointing and laughing at all the Minions in my car.” Benecke said she has even been branded “Minion Lady” by her coworkers. Benecke went to Singapore to celebrate her birthday at Universal Studios with the Minions, and she got the chance to visit Minion Land at Universal Studios in Osaka, Japan, where her daughter captured the emotional moment when she first entered the park. But her merch has been gathered from Singapore, Japan, Italy, the U.S., Portugal, Taiwan, and China—and it includes clothing, movie posters, stuffed dolls, keychains, figurines, and a tattoo. “So many people and kids comment on the tattoo and we start talking about our mutual love of Minions,” she said. About her obsession with the yellow character, “I remember laughing so much at the cute, little pill-shaped henchmen. They certainly made a huge impression on me,” she said.

