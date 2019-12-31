Texas Church Shooter Was Angry Over Rejected Cash Requests: Minister
The suspect who killed two at a Texas church on Sunday reportedly received help from the church before the attack, but would get angry when officials refused to give him cash. Minister Britt Farmer told The Christian Chronicle that he recognized the suspect, 43-year-old Keith Thomas Kinnunen, after seeing a photo of him wearing a disguise that included a fake beard, a wig, a long coat, and hat. According to Farmer, the congregation helped Kinnunen out with food on “several occasions.” “He gets mad when we won’t give him cash. He’s been here on multiple occasions,” Farmer said. The Associated Press reports that Kinnunen had an extensive criminal record that should have prevented him from legally buying a shotgun, which he used to kill two worshippers at West Freeway Church of Christ. A 71-year-old deacon of security at the church shot Kinnunen in the head during the incident, killing him. Authorities say Kinnunen’s motive is still under investigation, and they declined to say how he was able to obtain the firearm.