Ministry Admits Top Christian Preacher Abused Massage Therapists
COMING CLEAN
After Ravi Zacharias, a prominent Christian apologetic, died of cancer earlier this year, women at spas that he co-owned came forward with claims that he sexually abused them. Initially, Ravi Zacharias International Ministries denied any wrongdoing. But now, after an investigation, the ministry—which is devoted to defending Christianity against questions about the faith—is confirming that its founder did prey on massage therapists over several years. “We know this news will send all of us, and thousands of others, into grief, confusion, disillusionment, and anger,” Zacharias’ daughter, Sarah Davis, who is RZIM’s CEO, said in a statement, according to Christianity Today. “We grieve profoundly with those who have suffered from Ravi’s sexual misconduct.”