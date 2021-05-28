Minneapolis 9-Year-Old Shot in the Head While Trampolining Has Died
ENOUGH
Nine-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith, a Minneapolis girl who was shot in the head while bouncing on a trampoline at a friend’s birthday party, has died from her injuries, her father wrote on Facebook. “Our baby passed today,” said the post from Raishawn Smith, illustrated with three broken heart emojis. “God got her now.”
The shooting occurred at around 8:30 p.m. on May 15, according to police, who said the bullets came from inside a red four-door Ford that drove past the yard where Ottoson-Smith and others were playing. No one else was injured in the incident. “For the last 12 days, she fought for her life and today that fight ended,” Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said in a statement on Thursday. “At 4:04 p.m. she was pronounced deceased at the hospital.” Another young girl, 6-year-old Aniya Allen, was shot and killed by a stray bullet in Minneapolis last week while eating McDonald’s in her family’s car.