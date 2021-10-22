Cop Charged for Crashing Into Uncle of Girl Who Filmed George Floyd’s Death
GTA-TURNED-DEADLY
A Minneapolis cop who allegedly crashed into and killed a man while chasing after a stolen car has been charged with his death. Officer Brian Cummings was charged with vehicular homicide and manslaughter after he killed Leneal Frazier, 40, while driving almost 80 mph in 25 mph zones in pursuit of a grand theft auto suspect in July, a county prosecutor said. “Police are supposed to protect and serve citizens, and to act in a manner consistent with their sworn oath to do so. Officer Cummings’ actions deviated from his oath and his negligence caused the death of Leneal Frazier,” Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman said in a statement. Frazier was the uncle of Darnella Frazier, who filmed the brutal video of Officer Derek Chauvin pinning down George Floyd.
“The Frazier family and our legal team are grateful for the charges brought against Brian Cummings for the reckless killing of Leneal Frazier,” the family said in a statement. “No innocent civilian should ever lose their life because of unwarranted high-speed chases in residential neighborhoods.”