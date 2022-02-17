Cop Who Killed Amir Locke ‘Illegally Searched’ Another Man, Docs Show
‘UNCONSTITUTIONAL’
Court documents reveal that the Minneapolis officer who shot and killed Amir Locke, 22, has a record of violating citizens’ rights while conducting raids. In November 2020, Officer Mark Hanneman illegally searched a man while executing a search warrant in St. Paul, Minnesota. According to a judge’s ruling, “The pat search of [the St. Paul man] was unconstitutional. Police were not… justified in searching [the man]” because he “was not referenced in the warrant.” Hanneman was not disciplined by the Minneapolis Police Department for the incident. Per 5 KSTP, Locke’s family claims this past incident reveals the police department’s “custom and practice of engaging in unconstitutionally excessive searches and seizures.” Locke, likewise, was not listed on the search warrant the night Hanneman burst into the apartment where he was sleeping.