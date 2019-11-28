Five Dead in Minneapolis Apartment Fire, Four Identified
Four of the five people who died in an apartment fire in Minneapolis had been identified late Wednesday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said. A fire on the 14th floor of a public housing complex broke out around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, leaving Jerome Stuart, 59, Nadifa Mohamud, 67, Maryan Mohamud, 69, and Amatalah Adam, 78, and one other person dead. Three people were hospitalized, according to officials. “A very tragic night at the beginning of the holiday weekend,” John Fruetel, the fire chief of Minneapolis, said at a news conference. The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports that the fire sparked during a large snowstorm, leaving dozens of residents in coats and hats outside and in the lobby of the building. The Cedar High Apartments, a 25-story building, is located in the Little Mogadishu neighborhood, which has a large immigrant and Somali-American community. Officials are investigating what caused the blaze.