Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Booed for Not Committing to Defund Police
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was publicly shamed at a rally on Saturday for not promising to defund the police department, according to the New York Times. The 38-year-old civil rights lawyer was pressed by a speaker at a rally whether he supported dismantling the troubled police department, which has had numerous complaints of alleged brutality over the years. Devin Chauvin, the officer now charged with the murder of George Floyd, had a string of complaints of brutality, but had never been sanctioned. “It is a yes or no,” the speaker asked Frey, telling the crowd to be quiet so they could hear. “And if he says no, guess what we’re going to do next year,” she said. Frey hesitated and then responded, “I do not support the full abolition of the police.” As Frey left the rally, protesters booed and chanted after him, “Go home, Jacob, go home!” and “Shame! Shame!”