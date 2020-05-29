Minneapolis Mayor Hits Back at Trump’s Attacks: Weakness Is Blaming Others in Time of Crisis
President Trump’s tweets on the chaos in Minneapolis were so incendiary that Twitter hid them behind a disclaimer—and now the city’s mayor has responded to Trump’s attacks. The president posted a string of tweets early Friday that threatened to open fire on violent demonstrators at protests of the death of George Floyd, and attacked Mayor Jacob Frey for being “very weak” and showing a “total lack of leadership.” The mayor held a press conference in the early hours of Friday morning where he was asked to respond to Trump’s jibes. “Weakness is refusing to take responsibility for your actions. Weakness is pointing your finger at somebody else during a time of crisis,” Frey said, according to ABC News. “Trump knows nothing about the strength of Minneapolis. We are strong as hell. Is this a difficult time period? Yes. But you better be damn sure that we’re gonna get through this.”