Police Ask Public to Be ‘Vigilant’ After Body Parts Found in Multiple Locations
KEEP AN EYE OUT
Police in Minneapolis have launched a homicide investigation after human body parts were discovered in two areas of the city on Thursday. The grisly saga began Thursday morning, when a 911 caller reported that “there appeared to be body parts in a grassy area,” police spokesman John Elder said at a press conference. Police arrived at the scene and confirmed the remains were indeed human before taking them away for analysis. “It was during that time that officers were advised that there were additional body parts” in another area of the city, Elder said. Investigators believe the victim is a white man, likely in his 30s.
While Elder acknowledged the possibility that the remains could have come from a cadaver, he stressed that police “are treating this as a homicide investigation.” “The body parts that were found would lead us to believe that the injuries caused by the removal would not be life sustaining. These would be life-ending injuries,” he said. But the police spokesman repeatedly hinted that not all of the victim’s remains had been found. After noting that search dogs and cadaver dogs “were unable to locate any additional items,” Elder asked the public to keep an eye out. “We are asking people to be vigilant of their surroundings, we have not recovered all of the parts necessary. If you do see something that looks like it would be a part of this crime, or something suspicious, please call 911 immediately,” he said.