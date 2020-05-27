Minneapolis Police Department Identifies Four Officers Involved in George Floyd’s Death
The Minneapolis Police Department has identified the four officers involved in the violent death of George Floyd, who was filmed repeatedly saying he couldn’t breathe while one officer held his knee on the 46-year-old’s neck. The four officers—Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J Alexander Kueng—were all fired Tuesday after explosive footage of the May 25 incident spurred a national outcry and demands for a federal investigation. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Wednesday called for Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to arrest and charge the officer who held his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes, despite pleas from both the unarmed black man and desperate bystanders. “Why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail? If you had done it, or I had done it, we would be behind bars right now,” Frey said in a news conference.